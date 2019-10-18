Three Dead After Shooting and Fire in Harlem

What to Know Three people were killed by gunfire after a shooting and fire broke out in Harlem, officials said

Three people were killed by gunfire after a shooting and fire broke out in Harlem, officials said.

The FDNY received a call just before 3 p.m. about flames breaking out on the first floor of a five-story building at 26 West 131st Street between Lenox Avenue and Fifth Avenue, fire officials said. After fire crews arrived, there were reports about a person with a gun, forcing the firefighters to leave the scene until it was cleared.

Once it was cleared, firefighters were able to put out the flames of the two-alarm fire. More than 100 fire and EMS units responded to the incident.

The three people who died were all killed by gunfire, officials said. There were some members of the FDNY and NYPD taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

An investigation is ongoing.