Three Dead After Shooting and Fire in Harlem
Three Dead After Shooting and Fire in Harlem

By Myles Miller

Published 48 minutes ago

    Three Dead After Shooting and Fire in Harlem
    What to Know

    • Three people were killed by gunfire after a shooting and fire broke out in Harlem, officials said

    • The FDNY received a call just before 3 p.m. about flames breaking out on the first floor of a five-story building at 26 West 131st Street

    • Firefighters has to clear the area after getting word of a person with a gun; the three people who died all were killed by gunfire

    Three people were killed by gunfire after a shooting and fire broke out in Harlem, officials said.

    The FDNY received a call just before 3 p.m. about flames breaking out on the first floor of a five-story building at 26 West 131st Street between Lenox Avenue and Fifth Avenue, fire officials said. After fire crews arrived, there were reports about a person with a gun, forcing the firefighters to leave the scene until it was cleared.

    Once it was cleared, firefighters were able to put out the flames of the two-alarm fire. More than 100 fire and EMS units responded to the incident.

    The three people who died were all killed by gunfire, officials said. There were some members of the FDNY and NYPD taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

    An investigation is ongoing.

