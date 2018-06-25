New York City will likely pay $2 billion to settle claims that the nation's largest public housing agency has too often left tenants to contend with lead paint, malfunctioning elevators and rats. Erica Byfield reports

Thousands of New York City Housing Authority apartments will undergo major renovations, city officials announced Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said nearly 2,400 apartments across 21 public housing developments in Brooklyn and Manhattan will undergo the upgrades that will total about $400 million.

The renovations are made possible through the HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program, which converts apartments’ funding to the Section 8 program, the city said in a statement.

The 5,300 residents at these developments will retain their rights as public housing residents and will continue to be charged their current rent, officials said, adding they will remain in their buildings during the renovations.

The homes will be maintained by quality private property managers, the city said.



Feds Say NYCHA Lied About Conditions and Repairs

New York City will likely pay $2 billion to settle claims that the nation's largest public housing agency has too often left tenants to contend with lead paint, malfunctioning elevators and rats.

The renovations will include new kitchens and bathrooms; replacing windows, elevators, boilers and roofs; and improved common areas.

According to the city, the renovations on the first set of buildings will begin in 2019.

NYCHA also announced new private management and construction teams to oversee more than $80 million in renovations for 700 NYCHA apartments that house 1,000 residents at Baychester and Murphy Houses in the Bronx. These upgrades will begin in the fall and be completed by 2023.

These developments have had no consistent funding stream since the State of New York divested them in 1998, the city said, adding that by using a program similar to RAD, they are being converted to Section 8 program to raise funds, complete needed repairs and efficiently oversee day-to-day operations.

“All New Yorkers deserve to live in safe and decent housing, which is why we’ve been investing in NYCHA since the first day of my administration to reverse the decades of neglect,” de Blasio said.

NYCHA will begin resident engagement this summer at the 21 developments across Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The Manhattan sites are:

• 335 East 111th Street

• Manhattanville Rehab (Group 2)

• Manhattanville Rehab (Group 3)

• Park Avenue-East 122nd, 123rd Streets

• Public School 139 (Conversion)

• Samuel (MHOP) I

• Samuel (MHOP) II

• Samuel (MHOP) III

• Washington Heights Rehab (Groups 1&2)

• Washington Heights Rehab Phase III

• Washington Heights Rehab Phase IV (C)

• Washington Heights Rehab Phase IV (D)

• Fort Washington Avenue Rehab

• Grampion

The Brooklyn sites are:

• Armstrong I

• Armstrong II

• 572 Warren Street

• Berry Street-South 9th Street

• Marcy Avenue-Greene Avenue Site A

• Marcy Avenue-Greene Avenue Site B

• Weeksville Gardens

Monday’s announcement means that there are currently almost 8,900 NYCHA RAD and unfunded apartments in resident engagement, predevelopment or development for capital repairs, and the city is on track to complete all 20,000 apartments by 2025, according to the city.

In the Next Generation NYCHA plan, the city will renovate 15,000 apartments through RAD and all 5,000 unsubsidized apartments will receive subsidy by 2025.

The 1,400 apartments at Ocean Bay have new interiors, hydronic boilers on every roof, and upgraded elevators with RAD.

In addition to the 2,400 RAD units being announced Monday, there are 3,100 RAD apartments in predevelopment.