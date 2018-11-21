Thousands of Bathroom Heaters Recalled Due to Fire Hazard

What to Know Thousands of bathroom heaters sold in-store at Ace Hardware and online have been recalled due to a fire hazard, according to the U.S. CPSC

Seabreeze International received one report of a model SF14TA Smart Thermaflo Bathroom Heater Fan with nightlight overheating, catching fire

No injuries were reported; The recall involves about 2,100 units

Thousands of bathroom heaters sold in-store at Ace Hardware and online have been recalled due to a fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Seabreeze International has received one report of a model SF14TA Smart Thermaflo Bathroom Heater Fan with nightlight overheating and catching fire, leaving scorch marks on a wall, the CPSC said. No injuries have been reported in this incident.

The recall for the model SF14TA bathroom heaters, involves units manufactured in 2015 and 2016 and sold from August 2015 through May 2017 with a date code ending in 5 or 6.

About 2,100 of these units are being recalled in the United States. Additionally, the CPSC reports that about 3,050 of these heaters were sold in Canada.

The bathroom heaters were sold at Ace Hardware stores, Amazon, HomeDepot.com, Wayfair, Sharper Image, Brookstone and Air and Water Inc. between $60 and $65.

The CPSC said consumers who have the recalled heaters should “immediately stop” using them and contact Seabreeze International at 800-668-6095 or via www.seabreeze.ca for a full refund.