This is the Best Grocery Store in New Jersey, Ranking Says

When it comes to grocery stores, everyone has their favorite.

Stop & Shop or ShopRite? Whole Foods or Trader Joes? It seems we all have an opinion when it comes to the grocery chain that reigns supreme.

National food website The Daily Meal put itself to the task of naming the best supermarket in each state for 2018, and Kings Food Market took home the honors for New Jersey.

Kings, known for being on the expensive side, touts itself as an upscale food market that takes pride in offering up “the finest food market items.”

The chain is headquartered in Parsippany and has 23 locations across the state.

Want to check out “the best grocery store in New Jersey” for yourself? You can find a location near you on the store's website.