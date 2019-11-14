What to Know WalletHub looked into the best and worst cities for singles for 2019

You may think that just because you live in a bustling city, your chances of finding love are higher. But, in reality, finding love can be tough and the dating scene in each city is unique.

With this in mind, WalletHub looked into the best and worst cities for singles in 2019 – and a city in the Empire State ranks among the worst if your trying to find love.

Yonkers ranked No. 176 out of 182 – meaning it is the seventh worst city for finding love if you are single.

WalletHub came up with the rankings by comparing more than 180 U.S. cities across 35 key indicators of dating-friendliness. These key indicators compiled the economic, fun & recreation and dating opportunities ranks, which in turn determined the overall rankings.

In Yonkers’ case, the city obtained its overall low score after coming in at No. 170 in the economic ranking, No. 77 in fun & recreation and No. 174 when it comes to dating opportunities.

Additionally, in individual categories, Yonkers also placed among the cities with the highest restaurant-meal costs, meaning that a dinner date in this city is more expensive compared to other cities.

Although, Yonkers ranked toward the bottom of the list, Rochester came in at No. 15 overall -- making it one of the best cities for singles.

WalletHub also ranked New York City among the top 50 best cities for singles. The Big Apple came in at No. 35 after placing at No. 182 in the economic ranking, No. 75 when it comes to dating opportunities, and coming on top when it comes to the fun & opportunities ranking.

Meanwhile, Buffalo ranked at a respectable No. 59 overall.

Two of the largest cities in New Jersey also appeared in the ranking. Jersey City came in at No. 95 overall and Newark placed at No. 106.

When it comes to cities in Connecticut, New Haven came in at No. 69 and Bridgeport at No. 113 overall.

So, which city is the best for singles according to WalletHub? That honor goes to Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information on the methodology used, or to see the complete list, click here.