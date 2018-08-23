What to Know A man who helped beat a woman and tie up her children during a home invasion has been arrested after nearly two years on the lam

A man who allegedly helped beat a woman and tie up her children during a home invasion has been arrested after nearly two years on the lam, authorities said.

Dequan McNeil, 36, of Brooklyn, Justin Farrow, 22, of Wildwood, and Malik Francis, 24, of Brooklyn, forced their way into a home in Woodbine, New Jersey in November 2016, New Jersey State Police said.

Inside the home, the trio “severely” beat the woman while her children were tied up and locked in a room, police said. McNeil and his accomplices fled with electronics and other items, according to police.

Farrow and Francis were arrested and charged with the home invasion last August, but McNeil had been on the run — and on New Jersey’s “Most Wanted” list — until Thursday morning, when he was arrested, police said.

McNeil faces charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the home invasion, police said.