What to Know A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of robberies on Long Island, police say

Yamil Torres, of Huntington Station, allegedly acted as an accomplice in three of the robberies, according to police

During one of the robberies, a worker used a machete to fend off the would-be thief

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of robberies on Long Island, including one during which a worker used a machete to fend off one of the would-be thieves.

Police last week arrested Carlos Garcia, 35, in connection with robberies at five businesses on Long Island, including an attempted robbery at a Deli Pupuseria in Huntington Station on Nov. 21.

On Tuesday, Suffolk County police said they’d arrested a third person, 26-year-old Yamil Torres, of Huntington Station, for acting as an accomplice in three of the robberies, including the one at the Deli Pupuseria.

Torres has been charged with three counts of first-degree robbery. His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Tuesday.

Police previously arrested Angela Reilly, 53, of Huntington Station, for allegedly driving Garcia to and from the three robberies that took place on Nov. 21.

A worker at one of the Deli Pupuserias brandished a machete when Garcia allegedly approached the register inside the diner with a gun.

“I was working so hard that day and somebody comes here to steal it, that’s not right,” she told NBC 4 New York.