What to Know Burglars targeted a Brooklyn home for the third time, this time attacking the retired NYPD cop and sexually assaulting his wife, police say

The three people broke into the Marine Park house just before 5 a.m. Monday, then fleeing with a handgun, driving off in the couple's car

Police said two of the three suspects were arrested at Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, but say one more man is still being sought

Police say they've arrested a third suspect in a home invasion last month in which a retired NYPD officer was attacked and his wife was tied up and sexually assaulted.

The suspect, 20-year-old Tyrique Rushing, was arrested in Missouri and was being flown to Kennedy Airport Friday night, police said. He's expected to be processed at Brooklyn's SVU.

Two other suspects were arrested shortly after the Oct. 8 robbery targeting the couple in their Marine Park home: 21-year-old Lance Jyrkinen and 25-year-old Shirnel Sobers are facing charges of attempted murder, assault, burglary, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.

The three suspects -- two men and a woman -- broke into the couple's home just before 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 8, and attacked them before running away with a handgun, driving off in the couple's car, police said.

It was the third time the home has been targeted in three months, according to police. In July and September, burglars stole another gun and another car from the same house.