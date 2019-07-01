Third Cyclist in One Week Killed While Riding on NYC Streets

Monday's fatal incident in Brooklyn involved a 29-year-old woman hit by a cement truck at a traffic light, and now some advocates are calling the rash of cyclist deaths an epidemic. NBC 4 New York's Michael George reports.

For the third time in a week’s span, a community is mourning the loss of a bicyclist killed while riding on the streets of New York City — leading some to call the rash of rider deaths an epidemic.

The latest victim is 29-year-old Devra Freelander, who was struck and killed by a cement truck at a Williamsburg intersection Monday. Freelander is seen on surveillance footage entering at the corner of Boerum Street and Bushwick Avenue and immediately being struck by a cement truck approaching from her left. She died at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene, and witnesses say he insists he had the green light.

“He was upset too, he said that it wasn’t his fault because the girl was crossing from the sidewalk, and he had the green light for him to pass” said Hammam Yafai, who works near where the crash occurred.

Police are investigating the crash, and the driver has not been arrested.

Monday’s deadly scene was the 15th cyclist death in New York City so far this year, which has already exceeded 2018's total for the whole year. City leaders and family members held a moment of silence for the victims.

A 20-year-old woman was killed June 24th in the Flatiron neighborhood of Manhattan, which sparked a sizeable protest by bicyclists following a memorial gathering, and some advocates ended up brawling with a driver on Sixth Avenue.

Another man was killed in an accident in Brownsville on Thursday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio responded Monday afternoon, saying he has directed the NYPD to “crack down on dangerous driving” that puts cyclists at risk, like parking in bike lanes.

“No loss of life on our streets is acceptable. Last year was the safest year on record—and we have to keep pushing the envelope and increasing our efforts,” de Blasio said in a statement.