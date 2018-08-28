What to Know A pair of thieves have been working together to swipe packages from porches in south Brooklyn, locals say

Residents who live around 70th Street and Perry Terrace in Bay Ridge say a spate of thefts have taken place over the past week and a half

One of the thieves grabs the packages, while the other drives a maroon getaway car, according to residents

A pair of thieves have been working together to swipe packages from porches in south Brooklyn, locals say.

Residents who live around 70th Street and Perry Terrace in Bay Ridge say a spate of thefts have taken place over the past week and a half.

One of the thieves grabs the packages, while the other drives a maroon getaway car, according to residents.

Surveillance video shows one of the thieves, clad in red shorts and a red sweatshirt, talking on a cell phone on someone’s front stairs before grabbing two packages from the top step and walking off with them.

Residents have reported the thefts to the local NYPD precinct, but maintain the precinct isn’t taking them seriously.

“...[W]e’ve filed reports, and we’ve called, and we get no answers,” one resident, Scott Collins told News 4 New York.

The NYPD said that allegation was being handled internally by the precinct’s commanding officer, and confirmed that at least two package thefts have taken place that may have been committed by the same person.