A pair of thieves hopped on a delivery man’s e-bike after stealing the food he was trying to deliver — but toppled over as they were riding away, surveillance video shows.

The 55-year-old man was delivering food in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn around 2:45 p.m. on March 28 when the two men came up to him and told him they were the customers who’d ordered the food, the NYPD said.

One of the men then took the bag of food and told the delivery man they weren’t going to pay for it, police said. The second man got on the delivery man’s e-bike and simulated a weapon in his pants pocket, according to police.

The two thieves hopped on the bike together and started to wheel away, but ended up toppling over as they tried to ride off the sidewalk and onto the street.

One of the thieves got back on the bike after the spill; the other decided he'd be better off walking, video shows.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.