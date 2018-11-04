Thieves Steal 113 Phones After Pepper-Spraying Worker: NYPD

The suspects police are searching for.

A pair of thieves stole around 113 cell phones from a store in the Bronx after one of them pepper-sprayed a worker, police said.

The two thieves went into the store at 2460 Grand Concourse, in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx, around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, the NYPD said.

After approaching the 22-year-old and 25-year-old employees working at the store, one of the thieves pulled out a gun and demanded the phones, while the other thief pepper-sprayed the 25-year-old employee, police said.

The thieves then fled the store with the cell phones, according to police.

Both employees refused medical attention at the scene.

Police are now searching for the two thieves, who were caught on surveillance camera inside the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.