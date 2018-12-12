Ramsay Police in New Jersey are baffled by a burglar who took $40 from a pair of gift card envelopes and left $20 behind, in plain view.

It happened overnight Tuesday in a driveway when the burglar opened the unlocked car door and rifled through a purse to take $100.

Each of the gift card envelopes had a $20 bill and a $10 bill. And in both cases, the burglar took only the 20s. Police Chief Bryan Gurney speculated that maybe it was a thief with a conscience.

"I have never seen anything like this before," he said.

He adds that the woman who owns the car had taken her groceries in Tuesday night and forgot that she left her purse in the vehicle.