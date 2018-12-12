Thief Baffles NJ Cops By Stealing $20 Notes, Leaving 10s - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Thief Baffles NJ Cops By Stealing $20 Notes, Leaving 10s

By Brian Thompson

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Thief Baffles NJ Cops By Stealing $20 Notes, Leaving 10s
    NBC 4 New York

    Ramsay Police in New Jersey are baffled by a burglar who took $40 from a pair of gift card envelopes and left $20 behind, in plain view.

    It happened overnight Tuesday in a driveway when the burglar opened the unlocked car door and rifled through a purse to take $100.

    Each of the gift card envelopes had a $20 bill and a $10 bill. And in both cases, the burglar took only the 20s. Police Chief Bryan Gurney speculated that maybe it was a thief with a conscience.

    "I have never seen anything like this before," he said.

    Top Celebrity Photos: Premieres, Holiday Concerts and More

    [NATL] Top Entertainment Photos: 'Mary Queen of Scots' Premiere, 'Home for the Holidays' Benefit Concert and More
    Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

    He adds that the woman who owns the car had taken her groceries in Tuesday night and forgot that she left her purse in the vehicle.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us