A thief swiped a belt bag worth around $1,690 from the Gucci inside Trump Tower, police said.

The man went into the store on Fifth Avenue and lifted the belt bag around 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 2, the NYPD said.

He was wearing glasses during the theft, and has a bowl cut, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.