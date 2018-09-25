The woman police are searching for in connection with the thefts.

What to Know A thief swiped bags from patrons at two popular New York City restaurants on the same day, the NYPD said

The female thief stole a woman's purse at Carmine's and a man's backpack at Junior's Cheesecake, according to police

The man's backpack contained his ID and bank cards, and the woman's purse contained bank cards and cell phones

A thief swiped bags from patrons at two popular New York City restaurants on the same day, the NYPD said.

The first victim, a 75-year-old man, was inside Junior’s Cheesecake, on Broadway at West 45th Street, around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 when the thief took his backpack off his chair and fled the restaurant with it, police said.

The man’s ID and bank cards were in the backpack, but the woman didn’t use any of the cards after she stole them, the NYPD said.

Less than an hour later, around 5:10 p.m., the thief took a 47-year-old woman’s purse off of the back of her chair as she was eating at Carmine’s on West 44th Street and fled the restaurant, police said.

The woman’s purse contained her bank cards and an unspecified number of cell phones worth around $1,500, the NYPD said.

The thief has blond hair and was last seen wearing black clothing, according to police.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.