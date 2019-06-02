What to Know A thief stole a drunk man’s pricey jewelry, vest and wallet after the man fell asleep on a stoop, the NYPD said

A thief stole a drunk man's pricey jewelry, vest and wallet after the man fell asleep on a stoop, the NYPD said.

The 47-year-old man, who was intoxicated, fell asleep on a stoop on Coney Island Avenue, near Guider Avenue, in Brighton Beach around 2 a.m. on May 25, police said.

Over the course of an hour, the thief went up to the man and took his $2,000 bracelet, $1,000 neck chain, $200 Tommy Hilfiger vest and $200 Calvin Klein wallet, according to police.

The man reported the theft to police after he woke up and realized his belongings were missing.

The theft was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.