Police say they're looking for a suspect who stole a cellphone from a woman who fell asleep at the Union Square subway station. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are looking for the person captured on surveillance video swiping a cellphone from the hands of a senior citizen who fell asleep on a subway bench at Union Square, then taking off with the phone.

The victim, who's 65 years old, fell asleep on a bench on the L train platform just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the suspect watching her from behind, then slipping into the seat next to her. He again watches her as he sits, then stands up, takes her cellphone and runs off.

Police said the suspect fled on a northbound N train.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.