A thief made off with an 11-year-old boy’s cell phone after threatening to hurt him if he didn’t delete the phone’s contents, police said.

The boy was riding a southbound D train around 1:10 p.m. on Sunday when the thief started chatting with him, the NYPD said.

At some point during their conversation, the thief threatened to hurt the boy if he didn’t erase everything on his iPhone 6, according to police.

The boy deleted everything, and the thief fled the train with the boy’s phone at the Fordham Road station in the Bronx, police said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the thief is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.