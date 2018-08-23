Thief Stealing Alcohol, Car Keys and Cars While Homeowners Sleep: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Thief Stealing Alcohol, Car Keys and Cars While Homeowners Sleep: Police

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Thief Stealing Alcohol, Car Keys and Cars While Homeowners Sleep: Police
    North Brunswick Township Police Department
    The suspected burglar.

    What to Know

    • A serial thief has been sneaking into homes to steal alcohol and car keys — and then the cars themselves — while homeowners are sleeping

    • The burglar has hit a number of homes near Rt. 130 and Georges Road, in Monmouth Junction, over the past few weeks

    • In each case, the man enters the home while its residents are asleep and leaves without waking anyone up

    A serial thief has been sneaking into homes to steal alcohol and car keys — and then the cars themselves — while the homeowners are sleeping, authorities said.

    The burglar has hit a number of homes near Rt. 130 and Georges Road, in Monmouth Junction, over the past few weeks, North Brunswick Township Police Department Captain Brian Hoiberg said.

    In each case, the man enters the home while its residents are asleep, takes alcohol and car keys and leaves without waking anyone up, Hoiberg said. During many of the break-ins, the man has used the car keys to steal residents’ cars, he added.

    Police think the man may have burglarized homes in neighboring towns as well, according to Hoiberg.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    “There may also be the possibility that he has entered some homes without anyone realizing it, and not reporting it to us,” Hoiberg said. “At no point has a resident ever been awoken by the suspect.”

    Police have asked residents in the area to lock their windows and pay attention to anything suspicious they hear overnight.

    “If you see any suspicious persons in [or] around your home, please report them to the police,” Hoiberg noted. “Do not attempt to confront the suspect.”

    Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call police at 732-247-0922 ext. 420.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us