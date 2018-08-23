What to Know A serial thief has been sneaking into homes to steal alcohol and car keys — and then the cars themselves — while homeowners are sleeping

A serial thief has been sneaking into homes to steal alcohol and car keys — and then the cars themselves — while the homeowners are sleeping, authorities said.

The burglar has hit a number of homes near Rt. 130 and Georges Road, in Monmouth Junction, over the past few weeks, North Brunswick Township Police Department Captain Brian Hoiberg said.

In each case, the man enters the home while its residents are asleep, takes alcohol and car keys and leaves without waking anyone up, Hoiberg said. During many of the break-ins, the man has used the car keys to steal residents’ cars, he added.

Police think the man may have burglarized homes in neighboring towns as well, according to Hoiberg.

“There may also be the possibility that he has entered some homes without anyone realizing it, and not reporting it to us,” Hoiberg said. “At no point has a resident ever been awoken by the suspect.”

Police have asked residents in the area to lock their windows and pay attention to anything suspicious they hear overnight.

“If you see any suspicious persons in [or] around your home, please report them to the police,” Hoiberg noted. “Do not attempt to confront the suspect.”

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call police at 732-247-0922 ext. 420.