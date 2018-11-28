Thief Slashes Straphangers With Box Cutter, Steals Cash and Phones: Police - NBC New York
Thief Slashes Straphangers With Box Cutter, Steals Cash and Phones: Police

The two men were riding a Q train in Brooklyn when the attacker approached them, police said

Published 2 hours ago

    The suspect police are searching for.

    What to Know

    • An attacker slashed two subway riders with a box cutter before fleeing with one of the men’s phones, cash and construction tools

    • The men were riding a northbound Q train toward the Avenue M station in Brooklyn when the attack happened

    • The two victims were taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition and treated for their injuries, police said

    An attacker slashed two subway riders with a box cutter before fleeing with one of the men’s phones, cash and construction tools, the NYPD said.

    The 47-year-old and 30-year-old men were riding a northbound Q train toward the Avenue M subway station in Midwood, Brooklyn around 4 a.m. on Nov. 23 when another man approached them with a box cutter and demanded their property, police said.

    The man then slashed their heads, arms and torsos with the box cutter before stealing one of men's construction tools, cellphones and cash, the NYPD said.

    The two victims were taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition and treated for their injuries, police said.

    Police are now searching for the attacker, a man in his twenties with long black hair who was last seen wearing a dark hat, dark jacket and blue jeans.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

