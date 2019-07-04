Thief Posts Selfie After Stealing Man's iPhone, Police Say

Police are searching for a man who apparently couldn’t resist taking a selfie after stealing another person’s phone, according to investigators.

On May 16, a man reported to police in Kearny, New Jersey, that his iPhone had been stolen. Shortly after, the suspected thief posted a selfie of himself on the victim’s Instagram story using the stolen phone, police said.

Kearny Police posted a photo of the selfie on their Facebook page on Wednesday. If you recognize the man, please call the Kearny Police Detective bureau at 201-998-1313 or email them at tips@kearnynjpd.org.