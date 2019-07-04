Thief Posts Selfie After Stealing Man's iPhone, Police Say - NBC New York
Kearny Police posted a photo of the selfie on their Facebook page on Wednesday

By David Chang

Published 51 minutes ago

    Thief Posts Selfie After Stealing Man's iPhone, Police Say
    Kearny Police

    Police are searching for a man who apparently couldn’t resist taking a selfie after stealing another person’s phone, according to investigators.

    On May 16, a man reported to police in Kearny, New Jersey, that his iPhone had been stolen. Shortly after, the suspected thief posted a selfie of himself on the victim’s Instagram story using the stolen phone, police said.

    Kearny Police posted a photo of the selfie on their Facebook page on Wednesday. If you recognize the man, please call the Kearny Police Detective bureau at 201-998-1313 or email them at tips@kearnynjpd.org.

      

