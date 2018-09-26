The NYPD is looking for a repeat bank robber who wears an 80s wig and totes a brown Whole Foods bag. Marc Santia reports. (Published 37 minutes ago)

What to Know A thief has robbed at least two banks in Manhattan by handing the teller a threatening note, police said

During one of the robberies, the thief wore a long, blonde wig, according to police

Police say the man may have an accomplice, and the two have been using yellow cabs as getaway cars

A thief who’s robbed at least two banks in Manhattan by handing the tellers a threatening note wore a long, blonde wig during one of the heists, police said.

The thief hit a Chase Bank at 305 Bowery around 1:50 p.m. on Sept. 20, passing the teller a note demanding cash, the NYPD said.

“Give me 50s and 100s — you have 20 seconds or the place goes boom,” the note read, according to police.

The teller handed the man an unspecified amount of money, and the man fled the bank, police said.

The man wore a baseball cap, black sunglasses, a black hooded jacket, a blue shirt, dark colored pants and black shoes during that robbery, and carried a brown paper bag, the NYPD said.

Four days later, on Sept. 24 around 9 a.m., the same man went into a Chase Bank at 240B Greenwich Street and flashed the same note at the teller demanding cash, police said. The teller handed the man around $5,700 and the man fled the bank on foot.

The man was wearing a long blonde wig, a baseball hat, black and white sunglasses, a gray sweater, dark colored pants. He carried a brown paper bag during that robbery, too, police said.

Police say the man may have an accomplice. The two have been using yellow cabs as getaway cars, according to police.

Anyone with information about the two robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.