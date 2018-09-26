Thief Robs at Least Two Manhattan Banks, Once Wearing a Long, Blonde Wig: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Thief Robs at Least Two Manhattan Banks, Once Wearing a Long, Blonde Wig: Police

The man passed the teller a note that read, 'Give me 50s and 100s — you have 20 seconds or the place goes boom,' police said

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NYPD Looking for Wig Bandit With Brown Paper Bag

    The NYPD is looking for a repeat bank robber who wears an 80s wig and totes a brown Whole Foods bag. Marc Santia reports. (Published 37 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A thief has robbed at least two banks in Manhattan by handing the teller a threatening note, police said

    • During one of the robberies, the thief wore a long, blonde wig, according to police

    • Police say the man may have an accomplice, and the two have been using yellow cabs as getaway cars

    A thief who’s robbed at least two banks in Manhattan by handing the tellers a threatening note wore a long, blonde wig during one of the heists, police said.

    The thief hit a Chase Bank at 305 Bowery around 1:50 p.m. on Sept. 20, passing the teller a note demanding cash, the NYPD said.

    “Give me 50s and 100s — you have 20 seconds or the place goes boom,” the note read, according to police.

    The teller handed the man an unspecified amount of money, and the man fled the bank, police said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    City of Jersey City

    The man wore a baseball cap, black sunglasses, a black hooded jacket, a blue shirt, dark colored pants and black shoes during that robbery, and carried a brown paper bag, the NYPD said.

    Four days later, on Sept. 24 around 9 a.m., the same man went into a Chase Bank at 240B Greenwich Street and flashed the same note at the teller demanding cash, police said. The teller handed the man around $5,700 and the man fled the bank on foot.

    The man was wearing a long blonde wig, a baseball hat, black and white sunglasses, a gray sweater, dark colored pants. He carried a brown paper bag during that robbery, too, police said.

    Police say the man may have an accomplice. The two have been using yellow cabs as getaway cars, according to police.

    Anyone with information about the two robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us