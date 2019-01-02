Thief Picks Up Woman’s Dropped Wallet, Refuses to Return It

What to Know A thief picked up a woman’s wallet and refused to return it after the woman dropped it while buying a MetroCard, the NYPD said

The woman was buying a MetroCard in the 231st Street subway station in Kingsbridge, in the Bronx, when she dropped the wallet

The wallet contained $100, police said. The thief fled the station with the wallet

A thief picked up a woman’s wallet and refused to return it after the woman dropped it while buying a MetroCard, the NYPD said.

The 68-year-old woman was buying a MetroCard in the mezzanine of the 231st Street subway station in Kingsbridge, in the Bronx, around 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 16 when she dropped her wallet, police said.

Another woman then picked up the wallet, which contained $100, but refused to return it to its owner, the NYPD said.

The thief fled the station with the wallet, according to the NYPD.

Police are now searching for the thief, an approximately 50- to 60-year-old woman who was last seen wearing a tan jacket and green striped pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.