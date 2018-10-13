Thief Swipes Pricey Painting From NYC Building, Police Say

A thief stole a pricey painting from a building in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The man went into a building at 855 Courtlandt Ave., in the Melrose section of the Bronx, around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 and removed a painting valued at more than $1,000 from a hallway on the third floor, police said.

Surveillance video shows the man carrying the painting through the building’s foyer and out the door.

Police are now searching for the approximately 35-year-old thief, who stands at 5-foot-10 and was last seen wearing a blue V-neck sweater, beige pants, a red hat and a red backpack.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.