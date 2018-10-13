Thief Caught on Camera Toting Pricey Painting Out of NYC Building: Police - NBC New York
Thief Caught on Camera Toting Pricey Painting Out of NYC Building: Police

The man stole the painting from the third-floor hallway of a building in the Bronx, police said

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    Thief Swipes Pricey Painting From NYC Building, Police Say

    What to Know

    • The man stole the painting from the third-floor hallway of a building in the Melrose section of the Bronx, police said

    • Surveillance video shows the man carrying the painting through the building’s foyer and out the door

    The man went into a building at 855 Courtlandt Ave., in the Melrose section of the Bronx, around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 and removed a painting valued at more than $1,000 from a hallway on the third floor, police said.

    Surveillance video shows the man carrying the painting through the building’s foyer and out the door.

    Police are now searching for the approximately 35-year-old thief, who stands at 5-foot-10 and was last seen wearing a blue V-neck sweater, beige pants, a red hat and a red backpack.

    Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

