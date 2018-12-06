Avocado toast and red meat are out, but cauliflower and chicken are in, according to a new report. Grubhub on Thursday released its annual list of the most popular foods from the past year. The food-ordering company “analyzed millions of orders placed by more than 15 million diners on its platform and surveyed consumers across the country on their ordering tastes and eating habits.” See the top ten foods of the year and the top five “late-night” orders below.