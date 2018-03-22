PARKLAND, FL - MARCH 20: Sophie Phillips holds a sign as she attends a rally for those heading to the March for Our Lives event in Washington D.C. on March 20, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. The rally was held in the name of the 17 students and school staff killed on Valentines Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Thousands are expected to take to the streets of Manhattan Saturday to protest gun violence in the "March for Our Lives."

The nationwide march is being organized by the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in response to the massacre at their school that left 17 people dead.

More than 800 protests will be taking place around the nation, including the march in Manhattan.

The New York City march will begin at 11 a.m. Participants will gather at 72nd Street and Central Park West before marching south down 6th Avenue.

Here's a look at the route and the streets that will be closed, according to the DOT: