4 Tri-State Restaurants Make Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat for 2019 List - NBC New York
4 Tri-State Restaurants Make Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat for 2019 List

By Sarah Kolodny

Published 57 minutes ago

    Thomas Hawk/Flickr

    What to Know

    • Yelp revealed its Top 100 Places to Eat for 2019 on Tuesday, and four tri-state restaurants make the cut

    • Two are in New Jersey and two in New York; they range from diner favorites to Bangladeshi eats and many offer local brews

    • The ranking is based on the rating and volume of reviews and weighted to account for restaurants in spots with lower volume

    If you're looking for a new spot to eat, you're in the right place.

    Yelp revealed its Top 100 Places to Eat for 2019 on Tuesday, and four tri-state restaurants make the cut. The ranking is based on the rating and volume of reviews and weighted to account for restaurants in spots with lower volume.

    Here are the local restaurants to try in 2019, according to Yelp: 

    Korai Kitchen (No. 22) in Jersey City, New Jersey, is the highest-ranked tri-state location. It is Jersey City’s first ever Bangladeshi eatery; all food is personally prepped by the chef and owner. The spot is known for great curry. 

    The Full 2019 List of NYC's 76 Michelin-Starred Restaurants

    [NY ONLY] The Full 2019 List of New York City's 76 Michelin-Starred Restaurants

    JJ’s Diner (No. 32) in Pleasantville, New Jersey, is small, but offers great food that caters for anyone, according to reviews. Chicken and waffles, anyone?

    OTIS (No. 34) is a restaurant and bar in Brooklyn that offers plates and cocktails, local brews, wines, and pleasant ambiance. As one Yelp reviewer wrote, "Don't question it, just come here and get the beef short rib and pork shoulder pasta."

    The Alcove (No. 50) in Sunnyside, Queens, makes the list for a second year in a row. It's known for its cozy atmosphere and serves lunch and dinner. People who go there seem to really like its local brews. Bottoms up!

    You can view Yelp's full list here and try out some of the local places for yourself.

