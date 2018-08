Rents in August rose at the fastest pace in 18 months — during a time when apartment construction has slowed down, according to a recent report. In its Apartment Market Report for August 2018, Rent Café determined the top five cities with the fastest-growing rents as well as the top 5 cities with the slowest-growing rents. Scroll to view the cities with the most significant year-over-year changes in August 2018.