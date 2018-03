How healthy is your county? U.S News & World Report has partnered with Aetna to rank the nation's 500 healthiest communities on a county level. Of New Jersey's 21 counties, 10 landed in the top 500. The rankings were determined by measuring 3,000 communities across 10 key categories, including education, public health and economics. Take a look below to see which New Jersey counties were healthy enough to make the ranking.