These Are the Best Colleges in New York in 2020: Study

As college applications are looming over high school students, WalletHub released its 2020 list of best colleges in New York.

The finance website studied key data on what makes a good school such as admission rate, cost, diversity and admission rate for the rankings and listed Columbia University on top.

The private Ivy League school is first in admission rate, student-faculty ratio, graduation rate and post-attendance median salary, according to the study. It ranked 12th when compared to the rest of colleges in the U.S.

Second on the list of best schools in New York is Cornell University, another elite institution. It came second in admission rate, graduation rate and third in post-attendance median salary.

The rest of the list may be slightly more affordable options.

Check them out below: