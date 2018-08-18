Think twice before cooling off with a dip in the water at these 14 Long Island beaches.

The Nassau County Health Department says heavy rainfall caused stormwater runoff, which leads to high bacteria levels.

The health department advised against bathing at these beaches until 6 a.m. Sunday:

North Shore:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville

Creek Club – Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound – Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove

Ransom Beach – Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach – Bayville

Stehli Beach – Bayville

Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

In addition, the Biltmore Beach in Massapequa remains closed until further notice due to bacteria levels.

For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call (516) 227-9700.