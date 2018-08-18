Think twice before cooling off with a dip in the water at these 14 Long Island beaches.
The Nassau County Health Department says heavy rainfall caused stormwater runoff, which leads to high bacteria levels.
The health department advised against bathing at these beaches until 6 a.m. Sunday:
North Shore:
- Centre Island Sound – Bayville
- Creek Club – Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
- Ransom Beach – Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach – Bayville
- Stehli Beach – Bayville
- Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
In addition, the Biltmore Beach in Massapequa remains closed until further notice due to bacteria levels.
For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call (516) 227-9700.