These 14 Long Island Beaches Are Closed Due to High Bacteria Levels - NBC New York
BREAKING: 
Help Us Clear the Shelters Today!
logo_nyc_2x

These 14 Long Island Beaches Are Closed Due to High Bacteria Levels

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    These 14 Long Island Beaches Are Closed Due to High Bacteria Levels
    Pexels/CC

    Think twice before cooling off with a dip in the water at these 14 Long Island beaches. 

    The Nassau County Health Department says heavy rainfall caused stormwater runoff, which leads to high bacteria levels. 

    The health department advised against bathing at these beaches until 6 a.m. Sunday: 

    North Shore: 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP

    • Centre Island Sound – Bayville
    • Creek Club – Lattingtown
    • Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
    • Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
    • Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
    • North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
    • Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
    • Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
    • Ransom Beach – Bayville
    • Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
    • Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
    • Soundside Beach – Bayville
    • Stehli Beach – Bayville
    • Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

    In addition, the Biltmore Beach in Massapequa remains closed until further notice due to bacteria levels. 

    For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call (516) 227-9700.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us