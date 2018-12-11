What to Know Trump and Democratic congressional leaders are seeking to avert a partial government shutdown amid a sharp dispute over Trump's border wall

EU Chief Says No Room to Renegotiate Brexit

Top European Union officials ruled out any renegotiation of the divorce agreement with Britain as Prime Minister Theresa May launched her fight to save her Brexit deal by lobbying leaders in Europe's capitals. May began her quest over breakfast with Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte, a day after she abandoned a vote in the U.K. Parliament to secure support for the agreement thrashed out with the EU over more than a year, sensing that it would be rejected in London "by a significant margin." While May made no public comment as she met Rutte in The Hague, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned that the Brexit agreement cannot be re-opened for negotiation at a summit of EU leaders on Thursday, but he did say that elements of the deal could still be clarified. "There is no room whatsoever for renegotiation," Juncker told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France, as he briefed them on the summit.

Trump to Meet With Democrats About Border Wall, Shutdown

President Trump and Democratic congressional leaders are seeking to avert a partial government shutdown amid a sharp dispute over Trump's border wall and a lengthy to-do list that includes a major farm bill and a formal rebuke of Saudi Arabia for the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump is set to confer at the White House with House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer ahead of a Dec. 21 deadline to shut down a range of government agencies. "Republicans still control the House, the Senate and the White House, and they have the power to keep government open," Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement. "Our country cannot afford a Trump Shutdown," the Democrats said, adding that Trump "knows full well that his wall proposal does not have the votes to pass the House and Senate and should not be an obstacle to a bipartisan agreement."

Up to 86 Potentially Exposed to Measles at Private NJ Event

Health officials in one New Jersey county say 86 people who attended a private event may have been exposed to measles. The Asbury Park Press reports the Ocean County Health Department is currently contacting the attendees of the invitation-only event. Officials have not said when or where the event happened. There are currently 18 confirmed measles cases and six suspected cases under investigation in Ocean County. Measles is a highly contagious disease, and symptoms include rash, high fever, cough and red, watery eyes. Health officials are urging schools to exclude students who haven't been vaccinated to help slow the spread of the virus.

Spice Girl Mel B Cancels NY Event After Severe Injury, Surgery

Spice Girl Melanie Brown has suffered an unexplained injury in New York that required surgery to prevent her from losing her hand. Brown said online she needed three hours of surgery to repair damage to her hand. She also said she suffered two broken ribs. She posted a photograph on Instagram and thanked doctors and nurses for their "wonderful" work but did not explain how the accident occurred. Brown cancelled a book signing event in New York and apologized to fans who had bought tickets. "Ohhh the pain, but I'm in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!! Thank you all for understanding, I love you all," she said. The Spice Girls are planning a reunion tour without the services of Victoria Beckham.

Nicki Minaj Cozy Pic With Registered Sex Offender Raises Eyebrows

Nicki Minaj apparently has a new man in her life that's raising a few eyebrows. Over the weekend, the rapper appeared to make her relationship with Kenneth Petty Instagram official. The "Barbie Dreams" star posted a series of photos and videos from her birthday getaway, including a shot that showed her cuddling up with him. "Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?...it's no secret...that both of us...are running out of time...," she captioned a photo of her wrapping her arms and leg around him. She also shared a separate photo of him looking off into the distance. Petty also shared the same photo of himself getting cozy with Minaj on Instagram, which he made his profile picture.