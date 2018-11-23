Police are looking for a bank robber who writes demand notes on the back of DVD covers for the acclaimed HBO crime show "The Wire."

According to the NYPD's major case squad, the robber -- who wore sunglasses and dressed in all black in each of the four heists on the west side of Manhattan over the last few days. -- has used the DVD covers to write increasingly threatening notes to tellers.

"He's hitting almost every other day," said detective Martin Speechley."It concerns me because his notes are getting more and more violent."

Speechley said the robber has made threats about using a bomb or gas if his demands aren't met.

"It's increasingly important that I get my hands on this guy," he said.

It's not clear how much the robber has made off with so far, but police said they're hoping to flip the script on the robber.

In three of the four robberies, Speechley said he used DVD cases for the HBO crime drama, which focuses on the city of Baltimore and is widely regarded as one of the greatest TV shows ever made.

"He seems to have an interest in police work," Speechley said. "I'd like to show him a little more of that and the procedural side of that by putting cuffs on him and putting him behind bars.

Anyone with information on the robber should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.