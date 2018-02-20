From "True Detective" to "Interstellar," Matthew McConaughey has made a career for himself playing an interesting cast of characters.

Now, he's taking his talents into the ring--the onion ring, that is.



Car's Jr., which has franchises mostly in California and the Southwest, is known for its piled-high burgers, shakes and made-from-scratch biscuits.

McConaughey's voice was used to launch Carl's Jr.'s newest campaign for the Western Bacon Cheeseburger. Check it out below:

Carl’s Jr. opened up its first New York City location near Penn Station last month. It also recently opened its first New Jersey locations.