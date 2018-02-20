The Voice You're Hearing in Those Carl's Jr. Ads? It's Matthew McConaughey - NBC New York
DEVELOPING: 
Latest Olympic News, Results
OLY-NY

The Voice You're Hearing in Those Carl's Jr. Ads? It's Matthew McConaughey

By Sander Siegel

Published at 11:04 PM EST on Feb 20, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		1111830
    2
    Germany    		117523
    3
    Canada    		95620
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Voice You're Hearing in Those Carl's Jr. Ads? It's Matthew McConaughey

    From "True Detective" to "Interstellar," Matthew McConaughey has made a career for himself playing an interesting cast of characters.

    Now, he's taking his talents into the ring--the onion ring, that is.

    Car's Jr., which has franchises mostly in California and the Southwest, is known for its piled-high burgers, shakes and made-from-scratch biscuits.

    McConaughey's voice was used to launch Carl's Jr.'s newest campaign for the Western Bacon Cheeseburger. Check it out below:

    Carl’s Jr. opened up its first New York City location near Penn Station last month. It also recently opened its first New Jersey locations

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us