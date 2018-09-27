New York is the mecca for consistent exciting events. Pop-ups have begun integrating themselves in NY culture beginning in the 2000’s, and this weekend, there are three happening around the city that are sure to be a great time. From thought-provoking art to a vibrant display of color, there’s a pop-up for everyone on this list.

Pop-ups have been an integral part of New York City culture since the 2000s, and this weekend, there are three happening across the city. From thought-provoking art to a vibrant display of color, there’s a pop-up for everyone on this list.

Photo credit: Magic Lab NYC

The New York Magic Lab in Chelsea market is the world’s first magic-themed art exhibit. It features a variety of installations that offer visitors an interactive magical experience. From "Magic Lab" to "Poker Tunnel" to "The Wander Space," the pop-up experience will convince you that magic really does exist. A $36 ticket includes general admission and an interactive magic show, and the event runs through Oct. 28.

***

Photo credit: Erica Riba

The Color Factory is taking Instagram by storm. You’ve probably seen this SoHo pop-up recently on your feed: it's an immersive visual experience that is open through mid-October. For $38, you can peruse the multi-sensory exhibit throughout 16 different installations from NYC-based artists that will invite wonder and play.

***

Photo credit: Qori Broaster

At The Museum of Broken Windows in the West Village, guests can wade through a massive collection of enticing art that focuses on the theory of broken windows. The theory says that visible signs of crime can create an environment that encourages crime and disorder. The pop-up will display the ineffectiveness of broken window policing in New York, specifically in communities of color that have been greatly affected by this policing for many years. The Museum is a product of the New York Civil Liberties Union and will take place Sept. 22-30 this weekend from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.