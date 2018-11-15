Cops Hunt Room Invaders at NYC's Famed The Standard Hotel

Police are looking for two men in connection with at least two burglaries at Manhattan's iconic The Standard hotel. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Two men burglarized rooms at The Standard over a 12-day period last month, getting into the rooms through unsecured doors, cops say

In each case, they stole credit cards; both victims were men in their late 20s or early 30s

Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Cops are looking for two men in connection with at least two room intrusions and thefts at New York City's famed hotel The Standard over a 12-day period last month.

In the first case, Oct. 2, cops say the suspects got into a 29-year-old man's room at the Washington Street hotel through an unsecured door. They stole his credit card and identification. That heist was in the middle of the night.

Less than two weeks later, on Oct. 14, the same men struck in the middle of the day, around 2:30 p.m. Again they found another unsecured door and again stole credit cards and $30 in cash, this time from a 31-year-old hotel guest.

No injuries were reported in either case.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects at the hotel entrance (above). Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.