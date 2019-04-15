What to Know The New York Public Library announced Thursday that it will soon have three new bookmobiles.

The New York Public Library has announced it will soon have three new bookmobiles — one in the Bronx, one in Manhattan and one in Staten Island.

The Bronx bookmobile is expected to launch in June to help fill a gap created by the year-long closure of the Grand Concourse Library. The other two will begin service by the fall.

Each bookmobile will have two librarians on hand and will be capable of holding up to 1,000 books. People can request and browse books, sign up for library cards, and access reader services.

“One of the best parts of being a librarian is engaging with New Yorkers, and this mobile library will give us new opportunities to do just that,” New York Public Library interim chief branch library officer Caryl Matute in a statement.

The bookmobiles will also make scheduled stops at local community hubs like schools and senior centers.

“We know that when kids and adults see the bookmobile coming, they’ll get excited to indulge in their next read, and we can’t wait to get started,” Matute said.