The Heavenly Bodies exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is the largest costume exhibit in the museum's history. The exhibit is set up as a pilgrimage, exploring the historic relationship between fashion, art and religion, and it opens to the public Thursday. The works are mostly from designers who, for the most part, were raised in the Roman Catholic Church. Guests can observe how Catholicism has shaped the imagination of those designers. Many of the pieces in the collection express Catholic imagery and specific religious garments, which reflect medieval architecture in their designs. There are also 40 garments of the 150 piece ensemble from the Sistine Chapel, many of which have not been in The Met’s possession since 1983. The exhibition will also be hosting the “night of the year," otherwise known as the Met Gala. This year’s theme, Heavenly Bodies, is considered by some to be controversial, due to its close look at Catholicism and fashion. Check out some pieces from the Heavenly Bodies exhibit below.