You can't afford a two-bedroom rental anywhere in the U.S. if you earn minimum wage -- even if you work full-time.
That's the finding of a 2017 report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
According to the study, you'll need to earn almost double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 to rent a two-bedroom in Arkansas, the least expensive state for renters.
Take a look below to see what you need to earn per hour to rent a two-bedroom in some of the country's most expensive states.
(For reference, minimum wage is $13 in New York, $8.60 in New Jersey and $10.10 in Connecticut.)