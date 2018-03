You can't afford a two-bedroom rental anywhere in the U.S. if you earn minimum wage -- even if you work full-time. That's the finding of a 2017 report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition. According to the study, you'll need to earn almost double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 to rent a two-bedroom in Arkansas, the least expensive state for renters. Take a look below to see what you need to earn per hour to rent a two-bedroom in some of the country's most expensive states.