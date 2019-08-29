Cops are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a Manhattan nightclub and stole several jars of mayonnaise and hot sauce before running off. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know A man allegedly broke into a Manhattan bar last month -- to steal jars of mayonnaise and hot sauce, police say

Surveillance shows the suspect looking furtively around the bar, peering down one hallway and then another before walking out of the frame

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Cops are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a Manhattan club and stole several jars of mayonnaise and hot sauce before running off last month.

Police said Thursday that the break-in happened around 5:30 a.m. July 3 at The Grange in Hamilton Heights. The man sneaked in through a basement door, grabbed the mayo and hot sauce and fled.

Surveillance video shows the suspect looking furtively around the bar, peering down one hallway and then another before walking out of the frame.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.