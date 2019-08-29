Man Breaks Into Manhattan Bar -- to Steal Mayo and Hot Sauce, Police Say - NBC New York
Man Breaks Into Manhattan Bar -- to Steal Mayo and Hot Sauce, Police Say

    Surveillance Video Shows Nightclub Mayo Thief

    What to Know

    • A man allegedly broke into a Manhattan bar last month -- to steal jars of mayonnaise and hot sauce, police say

    • Surveillance shows the suspect looking furtively around the bar, peering down one hallway and then another before walking out of the frame

    • Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Cops are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a Manhattan club and stole several jars of mayonnaise and hot sauce before running off last month.

    Police said Thursday that the break-in happened around 5:30 a.m. July 3 at The Grange in Hamilton Heights. The man sneaked in through a basement door, grabbed the mayo and hot sauce and fled. 

    Surveillance video shows the suspect looking furtively around the bar, peering down one hallway and then another before walking out of the frame. 

    Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.  

