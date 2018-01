Nick Bockrath, left, and Matt Shultz from the band Cage The Elephant perform on day three of the Governors Ball Music Festival in 2017 in New York.

Without further ado, the lineup for the 2018 Governors Ball music festival has been revealed.

Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are among of the few big names. Others include Damien "Jr. Gong" Marley, Halsey, N.E.R.D and Khalid.

Click here for more information on the festival's officials website.



The festival is slated for June 1 to 3 at Randall's Island Park.

