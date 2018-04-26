What to Know Ronny Jackson, Trump's VA nominee, is in active discussions with senior White House officials about withdrawing his name from consideration

The number of cases in the E. coli outbreak tied to Romaine lettuce grown in Arizona has boomed to 84 in 19 states

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial have finished their first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Trump's VA Nominee Ronny Jackson in Negotiations to Withdraw

Ronny Jackson, President Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, has grown frustrated with the process and is in active discussions with senior White House officials about withdrawing his name from consideration for the cabinet post, two sources with knowledge of the conversations told NBC News. A decision about Jackson's future could come Thursday, one source said. The development comes as congressional Democrats released additional details on allegations of improper conduct involving Jackson, who said earlier in the day that he has no intention of backing out.

Trump Lawyer Says He'll Plead The Fifth in Porn Actress Case

President Trump's personal attorney said he will assert his constitutional right against self-incrimination in a civil case brought by a porn actress who said she had an affair with Trump. Michael Cohen has been asking a federal judge in Los Angeles to delay Stormy Daniels' case after FBI agents raided his home and office earlier this month, seeking records about a nondisclosure agreement Daniels signed days before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement that prevents her discussing it. She's also suing Cohen, alleging defamation. Cohen sought to delay the civil case 90 days after the raid, arguing that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination may be jeopardized if legal proceedings aren't stayed. But last week, U.S. District Judge S. James Otero said there were "gaping holes" in Cohen's request for a delay.

Ex-Cop Arrested in Decades-Old Golden State Killer Cold Case

A man who was dubbed "The Golden State Killer" after he allegedly killed and raped multiple people across the state of California has been arrested, officials announced. A 72-year-old ex-police officer named Joseph James DeAngelo, who appears to fit the description of the elusive California killer, was arrested on two murder charges by police in Sacramento. Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said at a news conference the answer for the arrest came down to the DNA of the killer. DeAngelo was charged for the February 1978 murders of a Sacramento couple Brian and Katie Maggiore. He's being held without bail in the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to records. He also faces capital murder charges for slayings in 1980 in Ventura County, the county's district attorney Gregory D. Totten said.

More Cases of E. Coli Linked to Lettuce Pop Up, CDC Says

The number of cases in the E. coli outbreak tied to Romaine lettuce grown in Arizona has boomed to 84 in 19 states, with 42 people requiring hospitalization, more than a half-dozen of them for a type of acute kidney failure, the Centers for Disease Control says. That's an increase of 31 people in 10 states just in the last week, when the CDC expanded its warning and told people to avoid all kinds of romaine lettuce that may have been grown in Yuma, Arizona. At first, the agency targeted chopped. Investigators still haven't been able to determine the original source of the outbreak, which has now affected people in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New York and a wide swath of the south and midwest. The most cases have been reported in Pennsylvania, followed by California and Idaho. To date, New Jersey has seven cases, New York has two and Connecticut has two. No deaths have been reported. Illnesses started on dates ranging from March 13 to April 12. Sick people range in age from 1 to 88, with a median age of 31. Most of the victims have been female. Nine of the 42 related hospitalizations were for hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can be a fatal form of kidney failure.

Health Officials Warn of New Legionnaires' Cluster in the Bronx

Health officials are investigating a new cluster of cases of Legionnaires', a potentially deadly form of pneumonia in Co-op City, where an outbreak two and a half years ago sickened 12 people, causing one victim to partially lose his mobility and speech. Authorities said there were three cases in three connected buildings at the Bronx development in the last 12 months. One patient who was elderly died. The other two were treated at a hospital and released. Health officials didn't say exactly when the three contracted the disease, but said all the victims had underlying conditions that increased the chances of getting it. The health department says it will sample the internal plumbing of the building as it works to determine the source of the outbreak. The building complex in question does not have a cooling tower, though it was one in Co-op City that was thought to be linked to a dozen cases in December 2015. Legionnaires' is not contagious and is easily treatable with antibiotics.

No Verdict After Day 1 of Deliberations in Bill Cosby Sex Assault Retrial

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial have finished their first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict. The jury outside Philadelphia worked more than 10 hours before calling it a night. Judge Steven O'Neill told them, "Your mind is done. You're exhausted.'' Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004. He says it was consensual. Before going back to their hotel, the panel of seven men and five women had Cosby's old deposition testimony read back to them. The 80-year-old comedian gave a deposition more than a decade ago as part of chief accuser Andrea Constand's civil suit against him. He testified that he gave Quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with back in the 1970s. He also testified about his encounter with Constand. Deliberations got underway after a marathon day of closing arguments Tuesday that portrayed the comedian both as a calculating predator who is finally being brought to justice and the victim of a multimillion-dollar frame-up by a "pathological liar." The jury will try again Thursday.