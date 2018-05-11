Anchor Bar, Creator of the Original Buffalo Chicken Wing, Will Make Its Debut in NYC - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Anchor Bar, Creator of the Original Buffalo Chicken Wing, Will Make Its Debut in NYC

By Ashley Serianni

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Anchor Bar, Creator of the Original Buffalo Chicken Wing, Will Make Its Debut in NYC
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
    File: Anchor Bar

    Dwellers of New York City who have wanted to try an authentic Buffalo chicken wing without actually having to, well, go to Buffalo will soon get their chance. 

    The Anchor Bar -- home to the original Buffalo chicken wing -- is set to open in midtown Manhattan on May 17. 

    "We're in a busy part of Manhattan, so we've had people walk by and stop to tell us they used to live in Buffalo or went to school in Buffalo," said Mark Dempsey, vice president of franchise and development for Anchor Bar.

    The New York City location will resemble the original Main Street Buffalo location in several ways, including the red brick motif out front and the signature sauce for its wings.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Pexels/CC

    The restaurant even plans to have a display in the family dining area telling the story of the chicken wing's invention.

    Naturally, the biggest allure for NYC natives and Buffalo transplants alike will be the wings. A single order will match Buffalo's prices, whereas costs for a double order or bucket have been adjusted for the bigger market.

    Other Buffalo staples such as beef on weck and pizza logs will be available on the menu.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us