Can't choose between a burger and a burrito? For a limited time, you don't have to. At the 'The Burger Show' pop-up in New York, four crazy, decadent burgers are on display -- including the Big Bad Burger Burrito, a 5-patty burger wrapped in a burrito.

The pop-up is brought to New Yorkers by YouTubers "First We Feast" and Complex Media. From March 6 - 13 burger-lovers will have the chance to try one of four unique burgers at the Nolitan Hotel. Only 125 burgers will be made per day, so get in quick.

The menu features an Oklahoma Fried Onion Burger, Shack-N-Out Burger, All Black Truffle Everything Burger, and the Big Bad Burger Burrito. "The best kind of food is something that will transform you back to when you were a child, and burgers will definitely do that," chef Alvin Cailan said.

Each burger from the menu was inspired by "The Burger Show" episodes one through four. The Shake-N-Out Burger is a hybrid between two of America's favorite burgers joints -- Shake Shack and In-N-Out, while the burrito burger even has french fries inside.

"I love burgers. It's a no brainer," Cailan said of the pop-up. Burgers are available each day from 4 p.m.