The Bronx’s Only Independent Bookstore Opens This Weekend - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

The Bronx’s Only Independent Bookstore Opens This Weekend

“The Lit. Bar looks like… the Bronx, and I want people to also feel like they belong there,” owner Noëlle Santos said in an interview with The Today Show.

By Gaby Acevedo

Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    'Lit Bar' Bookstore Opening in the Bronx

    A new bookstore called "The Lit Bar" is opening in the Bronx. Gaby Acevedo reports.

    (Published 18 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A bookstore opening in Mott Haven this weekend will be writing a new chapter in Bronx history

    • The Lit. Bar, at 131 Alexander Ave., will officially open its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday at noon

    • The borough hasn’t had a bookstore since its sole Barnes & Noble shuttered back in 2016

    A bookstore opening in Mott Haven this weekend will be writing a new chapter in Bronx history.

    The Lit. Bar, at 131 Alexander Ave., will officially open its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday at noon.

    The borough hasn’t had a bookstore since its sole Barnes & Noble shuttered back in 2016. It was that bookstore’s closure — and an ultimately unsuccessful petition to save it — that drove Lit. Bar owner Noëlle Santos to open a new one.

    “Up to that point I had measured my success by how far I could get away from the Bronx,” Santos, a Bronx native and resident, told the New York Times. “I was disappointed in myself for thinking about leaving a community in no better condition than I had found it.”

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Santos launched a crowdfunding campaign to get the bookstore up and running. The store is stocked with nearly 4,000 books, with special attention paid to stories about African-American and Latino experiences.

    “The Lit. Bar looks like… the Bronx, and I want people to also feel like they belong there,” Santos said in an interview with The Today Show.

    Teacher and Bronx resident Jeniffer Ellison on Friday told News 4 she looked forward to bringing her daughter to the bookstore.

    “The Bronx has been long forgotten, long ignored, and now we’re seeing the pendulum swing the other way. We need more literacy,” she said.

    “I live right around the corner, so it’s good that they also see the local faces and know that we appreciate it.”

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us