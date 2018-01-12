This Grocery Store Has Been Named the Best in New York

These are America's favorite grocery stores, according to consumer experience company Market Force. (Published Monday, July 31, 2017)

When it comes to grocery stores, everyone has their favorite.

Whole Foods or Trader Joes? Fairway or Foodtown? The list goes on.

It seems impossible to pick just one chain that reigns supreme, but national food website The Daily Meal put itself to the task, and Wegmans took home the honors for New York.

Wegmans, which does not currently have any locations in the five boroughs, is beloved throughout the rest of the Empire State.

The chain is known for its affordable prices and prepared food selection. It also has a huge following. Seriously.

The chain has nearly 100 stores across six states and recently opened two new stores in New Jersey.

Want to check out “the best grocery store in New York” for yourself? You can find a location near you on the company’s website.



