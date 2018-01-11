Do you have the best job in America? You do if you are a software developer, according to U.S. News & World Report. To determine this year's list, the rankings leader looked at 100 jobs with the largest projected number of openings from 2016 to 2026 then ranked them in seven different categories. The categories include, median salary, employment rate, 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance. Take a look below at the 25 top jobs, according to the study. (You can see the full ranking here and read more about the methodology here.)