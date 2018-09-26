The 10 Safest Towns in the Tri-State, According to FBI Data

If you’re looking for somewhere safe to live, you may want to start your search in New Jersey. Six of the top 10 safest towns in the tri-state area are in the Garden State, according to the FBI’s recently-released 2017 Crime in the United States data. Three New York towns landed on the top 10 list, and one town in Connecticut rounded out the list, according to the data. All ten towns had zero reports of violent crime, murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault and arson, the data showed. Here are the towns that made the list: