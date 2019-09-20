Tekashi 6ix9ine Alleges in Court Cardi B Was a Gang Member

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine said Cardi B was a gang member while testifying under oath Thursday as part of a case against two alleged members of a Brooklyn street gang, NBC News reported.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, said under cross-examination that Cardi B was also a member of the notorious Bloods gang, according to the New York Daily News.

“You knew Cardi B was a Blood?” defense attorney Alex Huot asked 6ix9ine.

“Correct,” Tekashi said while testifying for the government.

Cardi B, who grew up in the Bronx, has already admitted to associating with members of the gang in a GQ profile last year. However, a representative of her label, Atlantic Records, told Billboard Magazine on Thursday she was never a member of the gang, saying simply, "This is not true."