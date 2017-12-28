What to Know A 16-year-old boy shot in the neck was killed and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm during a sweet 16 party, sources say

A suspect fired several shots during a large fight at the party and then fled in a black Honda, according to sources

The identities of the two victims have not been released nor is there any description of the gunman

A teenager is dead and another is injured after a fight at a sweet 16 party in the Bronx ended in gunfire, police sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York.

Officials said the two boys were leaving Maestros Caterers in Van Nest just after midnight Thursday morning when they were shot. Sources tell News 4 New York that a large fight broke out at the birthday party and a suspect fired several shots and then sped off in a black Honda.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck and was dead on arrival and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated. His condition was not immediately known.

It wasn’t clear what led the fight to break out. The identities of the two victims have not been released nor is there any description of the gunman.